MS Dhoni Birthday: Landmark Moments From Legendary Skipper’s Illustrious Career

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MS DHONI: A crafty wicketkeeper and an astute leader, MS Dhoni was born on this day in 1981. Dhoni began his career in international cricket in 2004. In his 15-year-long career, Dhoni has led India to several trophy-winning campaigns, creating an unparalleled legacy in the history of the game. In IPL, Dhoni has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise from the very first edition of the competition in 2008. With five IPL titles under his belt, Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history with Rohit Sharma. As Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, it is time to recall some major landmark moments in the legendary skipper’s illustrious career.

T20 World Cup triumph in 2007

MS Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to World Cup glory in 2007. Dhoni, with his calm composure and shrewd captaincy, lifted the much-coveted trophy in the very first edition of the T20 World Cup. Facing Pakistan in the final, Dhoni’s men produced an epic performance to prevail over their arch-rivals.

Excellence in red-ball cricket

MS Dhoni assumed captaincy of the Indian Test team in 2008 and one year later he led them to top spot of the ICC Test rankings for the first time.

World Cup victory in 2011

Indian cricket team, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time in 2011. They defeated Pakistan in the semi-final of the marquee tournament. Sri Lanka and hosts India squared off in a titanic final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After India’s third wicket fell, Dhoni made the famous decision of coming down to bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh during the run chase. Dhoni went on to play a stellar knock of 91 runs off 79 balls. He finished the final encounter by producing an iconic six, cementing his spot as one of the sport’s true icons.

Champions Trophy win

MS Dhoni added another glorious feather to his hat by securing the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, beating England in the final. A phenomenal bowling performance by India during their defence of 129 runs saw Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma take two wickets each to sink the English and help Dhoni complete his historic treble of ICC trophies.

Lifting IPL trophy for the fifth time

The IPL 2023 edition marked MS Dhoni’s return to Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium after a hiatus of four years. Ardent Chennai Super Kings fans could not have asked for a better return. Leading his side in the 16th edition of the IPL, Dhoni guided Chennai to a record-equalling fifth title. Chennai defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to be crowned IPL 2023 winners.