When Mahi Met Mahindra: MS Dhoni Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Swaraj Tractor

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shares a close bond with Mother Nature. After retiring from international cricket, the former Indian captain prefers to stay around greeneries as his family is now residing at a farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi. There were times when Dhoni was spotted trying his hand at organic farming at his farmhouse. Considering his passion for agricultural activities, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has now roped in the World Cup-winning skipper as a brand ambassador of his Swaraj Tractors.

Keeping aside his business-related accomplishments, Mahindra has created another identity for himself by sharing engaging posts on his social media handles on a regular basis. So, the entrepreneur made sure to add a pinch of humour while welcoming MS Dhoni on board through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Mahi and Mahindra, when it’s already in the name, means our paths were always meant to cross,” Mahindra wrote.

Mahi and Mahindra, when it’s already in the name, it means our paths were always meant to cross! Join me as we #WelcomeMahi to the Swaraj family. @tractorsswaraj @mahindrarise https://t.co/Az0MFQTe51— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2023

MS Dhoni is already a “proud owner” of the Swaraj Tractor. He developed an interest in farming during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I realised we need farm mechanisation to save time and we require a powerful tractor to do the job. This led me to choose Swaraj. I am extremely happy with the product and now to be formally associated with it,” Dhoni said after becoming the face of the Mahindra product.

Who better to be the face of Swaraj, than someone who owns, uses, and loves the tractor. We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni, a proud Swaraj Tractor owner to our family. We are excited to see a great innings on the farm field too! #Dhoni #SwarajTractors @rajesh664 pic.twitter.com/BSt8AoRiwB— Swaraj Tractors (@TractorsSwaraj) June 8, 2023

An official announcement was also made on the official X account of Swaraj Tractor. “Who better to be the face of Swaraj, than someone who owns, uses, and loves the tractor? We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni, a proud Swaraj Tractor owner to our family. We are excited to see a great innings on the farm field too,” the post read.

Earlier in February this year, MS Dhoni dropped a video of himself riding a Swaraj Tractor at his Ranchi farmhouse. With that post, the Chennai Super Kings captain made a comeback to social media after a hiatus of over 100 weeks.

In the video, Dhoni could be seen learning the basics of operating a tractor. He didn’t take much time to master the technique and went on to plough a section of the field all by himself. “Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work,” Dhoni wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post came a few months ahead of the 2023 IPL where Dhoni would lead CSK to the fifth title. The wicketkeeper-batter looked comparatively quiet during the campaign as he was dealing with a knee injury at that time. Despite the struggle, Dhoni stayed with his team to help it with his rich captaincy experience.