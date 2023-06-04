MS Dhoni's Never-Heard-Before-Heard Tale: When MSD Stumped Chef With a Humble Request

Former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings stalwart MS Dhoni is known to be a big foodie. Even though Dhoni has to maintain his fitness, his love for food hasn’t taken a backseat despite all of his glorious on-field achievements. After CSK’s IPL 2023 victory, renowned chef Suresh Pillai revealed a never-heard-before tale related to Dhoni from the days when he was still playing for the Indian team.

Congratulating CSK and ‘Thala’ Dhoni for their 5th IPL crown, chef Pillai took to social media to post a lengthy note as he revealed an interesting tale when the former Indian captain had travelled to Kerala as part of the Indian team’s match against West Indies in 2018 at Trivandrum.

Chef Pillai was working at the hotel where the Indian team were staying. He recalled that most of the players had ordered seafood for their dinner and it came to Dhoni’s turn to order his food, he left the chef stumped with a humble request.

The incident took place inside Dhoni’s hotel room when he quizzed Chef Pillai about what they prepared for dinner, the latter informed him about the multiple seafood options but as fate would have it, the 41-year-old legendary wicketkeeper batter is allergic to seafood.

“I can’t have seafood, chef. I am allergic. Can I get some Chicken curry and rice? I would also like some spicy rasam since I have a sore throat," Dhoni enquired.

Chef Pillai being an avid fan of the CSK skipper managed to cook the requested delicacies in 20 minutes and served it to Dhoni in his hotel room. He cooked Chettinad Chicken, Basmati Rice, Roasted Pappadam and Rasam.

Chef Pillai further revealed that the next morning while going to the gym, ‘Thala’ told him that he loved the dinner and the former was elated to be able to serve his ‘idol’ for four days.

Meanwhile, the legendary CSK captain recently underwent surgery on his left knee in Mumbai and he is currently recovering from the same, having promised his fans that he will play in the next season of IPL as well.