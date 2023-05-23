'Will Change Dramatically': Former Australia Cricketer Says MS Dhoni's Retirement Will Have a Significant Impact on CSK

While it’s not confirmed yet, the assumptions is that MS Dhoni could be playing in his final season of IPL with the Chennai Super Kings icon expected to call time on his storied career.

Whenever it happens, that will leave a significant impact on his beloved franchise CSK whom he has led from the inception of IPL, guiding them to four titles.

Former Australia international Tom Moody who in the past has served as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, feels that on the field, CSK will witness a dramatic change in the absence of Dhoni.

“It will change dramatically on the field, for sure," Moody told ESPNCricinfo. “He (Dhoni) will still have a presence because I’m sure he will still be there in some mentor role or coaching role. The impact of leadership is significant in the IPL and we have seen historically that the very well-led teams are more often than not in the top four."

Dhoni is nursing a knee issue and is often seen limping which has limited his mobility on the field. He comes down late down the batting order but has produced a series of impressive cameos.

Moody adds that the support which franchises like CSK and Mumbai Indians offer their players makes them play without the fear of failure.

Players like Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) and Piyush Chawla (MI) have made a resounding comeback in the ongoing edition of IPL with impressive performances.

“It is easier for someone like Piyush Chawla or Ajinkya Rahane to succeed in a franchise like MI or CSK because they feel like their skill is backed and they are trusted and given the opportunity to fail. Everyone fails, and it’s the case of making sure that person still feels that they belong and they are trusted in what they are doing,” Moody said.

CSK will take on Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on Tuesday while MI face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.