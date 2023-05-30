'Only You Can do a Miracle': Former BCCI President Congratulates MS Dhoni on IPL Triumph

Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be in his early 40s and his involvement with cricket is limited to IPL now but that doesn’t mean he has lost touch with the game as his cricketing brain remains as sharp as ever. Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings to a record-equaling fifth IPL title win in Ahmedabad as they defeated a strong Gujarat Titans in what was a nail-biting last-ball finish.

CSK did have a strong batting line-up but their bowling appeared a little weak with their strike-bowler Deepak Chahar battling fitness issues midway through the season. Dhoni himself was battling a knee issue but the franchise overcame the challenges to prove why they are serial winners.

Acknowledging what CSK and Dhoni have achieved this season, N Srinivasan, a former BCCI president who is India Cements Vice Chairman that is the principal sponsor of the franchise, praised the ‘fantastic captain’ for doing a miracle.

“Fantastic Captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and team," said Srinivasan in a statement on Tuesday.

“This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love MS Dhoni. So do we," he added.

Throughout the season, stadiums turned into a sea of yellow whenever CSK and Dhoni were in action with the fans turning up in huge numbers to show their support for the former India captain.

It was also being speculated that Dhoni could retire once the IPL 2023 concludes.

However, he has deferred the call while hinting that there might be one more season left in him. “…the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL," he said after CSK’s win.