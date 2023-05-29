CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shubhman GillCSK VS GT Aakash MadhwalRohit SharmaMS Dhoni
Home » Cricket Home » 'Impact Player Rule Doesn't Apply to MS Dhoni Because...': India Legend Says MSD Will Retire Unless he Plays as CSK Captain
1-MIN READ

'Impact Player Rule Doesn't Apply to MS Dhoni Because...': India Legend Says MSD Will Retire Unless he Plays as CSK Captain

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 13:17 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni has won four titles as CSK captain. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

MS Dhoni has won four titles as CSK captain. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final tonight

The introduction of Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023 has come as a boon for several ageing stars who, experts feel, now can extend their playing career. Teams have been using the rule to play an extra batter/bowler as per their need.

One of the biggest talking points of the ongoing IPL season has been the future of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni who will turn 42 this July.

With Dhoni himself not confirming if he’s indeed retiring once the tournament ends, it’s being speculated that there’s a chance the wicketkeeper-batter could return for the next season as well.

Dhoni has been dealing with a knee injury that has limited his mobility but he has smartly managed it by coming in to bat during the final few overs when teams are looking to hit boundaries.

Batting legend Virender Sehwag feels that it won’t be difficult for Dhoni to continue playing provided he can maintain his fitness. However, he adds that the four-time IPL winning captain cannot use Impact Player rule to prolong his career since his major contribution for CSK now comes as a leader and not as a player.

“It’s not difficult if you can manage your fitness. MS Dhoni has ensured (this IPL) that he doesn’t bat for long which would require him to run and hence aggravate his knee injury. He usually comes for the last two overs and gets to play 10 deliveries. The Impact Player rule doesn’t apply to Dhoni because he’s playing just for his captaincy and for that he will have to be on the field for 20 overs," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag continued, “If he’s not the captain, then he won’t play at all. He will be involved as a mentor or director of cricket."

top videos

    Earlier this season, Dhoni said he has eight-nine months to decide on his playing career.

    About the Author
    Feroz Khan
    Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
    Tags:
    1. chennai super kings
    2. IPL 2023
    3. MS Dhoni
    4. virender sehwag
    first published:May 29, 2023, 13:17 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 13:17 IST