'Ball Went For Four, he Was Applauding The Bowler': MS Dhoni Leaves Commentators in Awe With His Million-dollar Gesture

How often do you see a captain either admonishing or wearing a frustrated look right after a bowler has conceded a boundary? It’s quite natural to be disappointed especially during crunch situations or when there’s been a deviation from a plan.

During an IPL 2023 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni’s unusual gesture after one of his bowlers conceded a boundary left the commentators praising his mindset.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Sets Record For Most Number of Ducks in IPL History

Midway through the 16th over, CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana was reverse-swept for a four by MI batter Tristan Stubbs past the wicketkeeper.

Dhoni was seen applauding the bowler instead of chiding him.

Sanjya Manjrekar, who was on-air during that phase, spotted Dhoni’s gesture and pointed out how Dhoni was praising his bowler for sticking to the plan despite the unfavourable result.

Also Read: WWE Superstar John Cena Shares Picture of MS Dhoni Ahead of CSK vs MI in IPL 2023 Clasico

“MS (Dhoni) is a huge believer of the process. And the ball that went for four, he was simply applauding the bowler for bowling a good ball. It was an offspinner - the process was right, result wasn’t," Manjrekar said.

Pommie Mbwanga chimed in and said what Dhoni did is something ‘intangible’ and crucial in maintaining the confidence of players .

“There are things you called them intangibles that a captain would do for a side. Infusing the confidence into younger players by not admonishing them at certain times even when they do bowl a bad ball knowing you need them for the rest of the game. MS Dhoni does it well," Mbwanga said.

Theekshana finished with figures of 0/28 from four overs as MI posted a middling 139/8 at Chepauk.

During the match toss, Dhoni was full of praise for his CSK team-mates.

“Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we’ve improved every game, there have been some slip ups, but we need to finish well," he said.

It’s being speculated that Dhoni could announce his IPL retirement as a player once the season concludes.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here