'Kaun Kaun Kha Raha Hai Aur Kaun...': MS Dhoni Cuts Cake With Gym Buddies, Video Goes Viral

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again displayed his humble side as he fed cake to his gym buddies in a video that went viral on social media. MS Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings to joint-most fifth IPL title this year, is working hard on his fitness to get himself ready for next season of cash-rich league. The legendary wicketkeeper batter has not yet announced his retirement from IPL as he said after this year’s final that he will work hard to play one more season for fans.

Dhoni cut the cake with his friends at the gym and took a cheeky dig on them in a viral video on Instagram.

“Hum khilayenge (I will serve). Kaun kaun kha Raha hai Aur kaun kaun dieting pe he vo batao (who’s dieting and who’s eating, first tell me that)" Dhoni can be heard telling in the video.

Dhoni was seen struggling with the injury throughout the last season but he played all matches for CSK and led them to their fifth IPL title.

The CSK skipper was often seen limping while walking and climbing up the stairs but he didn’t let it hamper his or CSK’s performances. He changed his role in the batting order by coming out to bat with a couple of overs remaining to maximise the slog overs.

Once the season ended, Dhoni quickly headed to Mumbai to get a surgery done on his troubled knee.

“Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don’t have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told news agency PTI.

Dhoni has already announced that he will try to play in the next season of Indian Premier League.

“Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body,” said Dhoni after IPL 2023 final.