MS Dhoni Continues Bromance With Deepak Chahar, Says 'In My Lifetime I Won't See Him Matured'

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni is known to share a close bond with Deepak Chahar as the duo have been seen playing around with each other on many occasions. During a recent event in Chennai Dhoni compared Chahar to a ‘drug’ and said that in his lifetime he will never meet a ‘mature’ Chahar, in a rather cheeky remark from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain.

‘Thala’ Dhoni landed in Chennai on Sunday, July 9 to attend the trailer and audio launch event of the Tamil film ‘Let’s Get Married’ (LGM) which will be produced under the Dhoni Entertainment banner.

As soon as Dhoni made his way outside the airport, with his wife Sakshi, the duo were given a blockbuster welcome by CSK fans. The franchise’s official page also shared a picture of Dhoni and Sakshi from the trailer and audio launch event of LGM.

The first feature film from Dhoni Entertainment banner will be helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani, the film also stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles.

During the event, Dhoni opened up on his bond with Chahar, making a rather interesting comment. On many occasions during the IPL 2023 season, the 42-year-old was seen making pranks on Chahar.

“Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won’t see him matured (smiles)," said the CSK captain.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter recently celebrated his 42nd birthday on 7 July, and after his special day, he shared glimpses of his birthday celebration with his fans.

Having not posted anything on social media for nearly five months, Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video of himself cutting a cake in the presence of his pet dogs. The reel went crazy viral in no time.

Dhoni also said that he was adopted by the people of Chennai a long time ago, as he recalled some of the biggest milestones of his career.

“My Test debut was in Chennai, My highest Test score was in Chennai, now my first production movie in Tamil - Chennai is more special to me, I was adopted here long back," said the 42-year-old.