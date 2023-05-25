CHANGE LANGUAGE
'MS Dhoni Was Desperate': Former India Cricketer on CSK's 'Time-wasting' Controversy During IPL Qualifier

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 14:31 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni chats with Deepak Chahar during IPL 2023 qualifier. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

MS Dhoni argued with the on-field umpires after being told he cannot bowl Matheesha Pathirana since he had been away from the field for four minutes

Chennai Super Kings may have progressed to the final of the IPL 2023 but their win over defending champions Gujarat Titans was marred by controversy with captain MS Dhoni accused of using ‘time-wasting’ tactics late into the match.

During the 16th over of GT’s chase at Chepauk, Dhoni chatted with the on-field umpire after being prevented from bowling pacer Matheesha Pathirana who had spent some time away from the field.

The contest tilted in CSK’s favour with GT needing 71 runs from 30 deliveries with four wickets remaining.

Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan were the two batters - both capable of hitting sixes at will. However, a cautious Dhoni wanted someone who wouldn’t leak too many runs.

Dhoni wanted Pathirana to bowl the 16th over but since the Sri Lankan had been away for four minutes, he had to spend a certain amount of time on the field before being allowed to bowl as per the playing conditions.

As it turned out, Dhoni kept arguing with the officials for four minutes meaning Pathirana became eligible to bowl again.

Former India cricketer and now a commentator Sanjy Manjrekar said Dhoni was desperate to slot in someone who he believed could keep Rashid quiet and hence his prolonged discussion with the umpires.

“We don’t know exactly what happened. He was away for 9 (4) minutes, and (we don’t know) whether the time when they had conversation was counted or not. On the field, time is also counted when the game is actually played. Maybe, MS thought that it would work in his favour," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

    “I felt today, MS was desperate. He knew that the way Rashid Khan was playing, he had to give the ball to someone who he could believe in. It could be tactical," he added.

    Interestingly, CSK escaped punishment for slowing the game. As per the rule, it a fielder/captain is deemed to have been unnecessarily slowing the game down, then a first warning is issued and if it continues then five penalty runs should be awarded to the opposition.

