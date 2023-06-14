'MS Dhoni Gives me a Lot of Banter and Chirp': Devon Conway on Bonding With CSK Captain

New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway opened up on his equation with legendary India and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Conway joined CSK in IPL 2022 and instantly became a regular in MS Dhoni’s team playing XI. He has been of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Yellow Army in the last two seasons. The southpaw provides stability at the top of the order with his solid technique while he also has the power game which he displayed in the final of IPL 2023 where he scored quickfire 47 runs off 25 balls and was also named Player of the Match.

Conway revealed that he spent a lot of time with MSD, Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali in the Chennai Super Kings camp and said he and the skipper had some funny banters in the camp.

“I’ve been lucky to spend quite a lot of time with him. Moeen, MS, [Ajinkya] Rahane and I spent a lot of time in the team room watching a lot of IPL games, talking about different teams and strategies, and in general, life beyond cricket. The relationship I have with MS is cool; he gives me a lot of banter and chirp, quirky one-liners. Now I’ve started to give it back to him (laughs)," Conway told ESPNCricinfo.

The flamboyant opener also talked about Dhoni’s aura in the team

“The respect is immense. Every time he walks into a room, there’s an aura around him. You want to talk to him, understand what he has to say because of his status in cricket and what he has achieved," he added.

Conway further revealed how he bonded with Dhoni through snooker where the duo played as a team against Moeen Ali and his close friend Tanvir.

“We were fortunate to play a lot of snooker late nights and early mornings. MS and I were in one team and would often play Moeen and his close friend Tanvir, practically his godson. And our games would start shortly after heading back to the hotel from a match to around 2-3am. We’ve shared a lot of laughs and good, constructive chats around those games and how to approach different situations and those sorts of things," he added.

While Conway has scored 924 runs in 23 IPL matches in his career thus far which includes 9 half-centuries. The experience of playing on the Indian soil will help the southpaw in the 2023 ODI World Cup later this year.