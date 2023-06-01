'Dhonimania' Is the Big Takeaway From IPL 2023 For Pakistan's Ramiz Raja

From becoming the first player to take part in 250 matches to leading a franchise for a record-breaking 200th time, MS Dhoni achieved some terrific feats in the 16th edition of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2023 triumph was the icing on the cake for Dhoni’s innumerable fans. Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja recently shared his views on the latest season of IPL. While recalling the IPL 2023 proceedings, Raja said that fans will remember this year’s competition for “the Dhonimania”. The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief also said that legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar asking Dhoni to sign an autograph on his shirt will go down as a memorable moment of this season’s IPL.

“This IPL will be remembered for the colour yellow, and for MS Dhoni. His humility, the Dhonimania, his captaincy, his calmness, and his keeping will be remembered for the ages. But most of all, this IPL will be remembered for the moment when a legend like Sunil Gavaskar asked MS Dhoni to sign an autograph on his shirt. There cannot be a bigger compliment for MS Dhoni,” Ramiz Raja said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Playing in his 10th IPL final this season, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title. Coming to bat at number six, Dhoni was dismissed for a duck in the summit clash but Ravindra Jadeja’s late cameo guided Chennai to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the game. Chennai equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL trophies after emerging victorious in this season’s competition.

Plagued with injury, MS Dhoni was seen batting lower down the order throughout the season but fitness issues could not deter him from showcasing his unequalled leadership qualities. According to media reports, the legendary India skipper took part in this season’s IPL with a strapped left knee. Despite being injured, Dhoni managed to feature in all of Chennai’s games this season.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently disclosed that MS Dhoni will be seeking medical advice to take care of the knee injury. After playing 16 matches in IPL 2023, Dhoni scored 104 runs with a strike rate of 182.46.