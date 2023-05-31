'With Him in Team, I Will Never Win the Fairplay Award': MS Dhoni's Hilarious Dig at CSK Teammate After Winning IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 final marked the end of Ambati Rayudu’s professional career as he announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. It was a fairytale finale for the talented batter who won his sixth IPL title as a player with Chennai Super Kings beating Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

In a stiff chase of 171, Rayudu made a significant contribution with his blistering cameo of 8-ball 19 ensuring CSK didn’t fall behind in the run-chase.

Known for his hot-headedness, Rayudu had clashes with opponent players, match officials and sometimes even his teammates. His CSK captain MS Dhoni took a hilarious dig, claiming with Rayudu in the squad, he will never win the Fairplay Award.

“The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the Fairplay Award," Dhoni said.

Dhoni paid rich tributes to Rayudu, whom he termed as a ‘fantastic cricketer’ who is always looking to contribute.

“He (Rayudu) always wants to contribute and he has been a fantastic cricketer. I’ve been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He’s a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special, I’m really happy for him," Dhoni said.

Dhoni wished Rayudu well for the next phase of his life.

“He’s also like me - not someone who uses the phone often. What’s important is that he has had a fantastic career and I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life," Dhoni said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the 37-year-old said he will cherish memories made with Dhoni, on and off the field.

“Being a part of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever. It has also been a great privilege to play with captain MS Dhoni both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which I will always cherish," Rayudu said while confirming his retirement.