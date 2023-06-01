WATCH: MS Dhoni Fulfils Fan Request With Selfie on Mumbai Roads Days After IPL Title Triumph

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was spotted in Mumbai after he led his IPL team Chennai Super Kings to a fifth trophy in the recently concluded 2023 edition of the money-rich T20 league.

True to the nature we have all come to know of the man who has virtually won everything there is to win, the 41-year-old obliged to a fan request as a man on a moped requested a picture with the legendary Indian cricketer.

Dhoni led the Tamil Nadu-based franchise CSK to a record-levelling fifth IPL title at Ahmedabad on Monday as they got the better of Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in an absolute nail-biter.

The IPL summit clash, which was originally slated to be played on Sunday, was pushed to the subsequent day as rain played spoilsport in Gujarat on the day of the final encounter.

The game was pushed to the reserve day and the teams came out the next day to settle the deal. Chennai won the toss and opted to bowl first as the defending champions GT managed to put up a strong 214 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubhman Gill made 54 and 39 runs respectively, before Tamil Nadu-born Sai Sudharsan played a career-defining innings in the championship game as he contributed to the GT cause with a magnificent 96 run knock off just 47 deliveries. Pandya remained unbeaten on 21 at the end of the 20 overs.

Rain interrupted play once again, but the game resumed after a while with CSK requiring 171 runs in 15 overs after the application of the DLS method.

Chennai chipped away at the target little by little as the contributions of multiple batsmen came in handy in CSK’s victory.

Devon Conway led the way with his 47-run innings, while Ruturaj Gikwad made 26. Ajinkya Rahane put up 27 runs on the board off just 13 deliveries, while Ambati Rayudu, playing his last game before retirement turned the game on its head with a 19 runs innings off just 8 balls.

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32 off 21, including a couple of crucial sixers to keep the chase up before Ravindra Jadeja made a hero of himself by finishing the game off in the very last ball of the game to help CSK lift the coveted trophy.