'Dhoni Sports' Braces for IPL 2023's Last week, Hopes 'Thala' Gives Them a Visit

Sunday afternoon in Chennai was hot, humid and had a very different laze in the air. The roads and pedestrian walkways wore a deserted look. It was the kind of mood one generally gets in the north after a big plate of Chole Bhature and chilled serving of lassi. Chennai didn’t offer the taste of the two but had ample servings of heat and humidity which contributed to that afternoon laze. A look at the weather app gave readings in the mid-30s but it felt more and sapped energy under the unforgiving sun.

Chepauk, venue for IPL Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, was undergoing last-minute touch-ups ahead of the clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on May 23 but all was happening at a dreamy pace. A handful of daily workers were putting the makeshift barricades while the stadium corridors saw movement from the logistics team. A couple of members of the ground staff were addressing the square and the 22 yards and no one seemed in a hurry.

Even in the lanes next to the iconic venue, most of the shops had their shutters down and the ones which were open had the staff glued to the television sets. Right at the end of the road, about a stones throw away from Chepauk stood “Dhoni Sports”. An ideal location and a unique name makes it stand out in a lane filled with more stores doing similar business with names and images of other leading cricketers.

This isn’t a big shop with world-class collection or shopping experience. A small L-shaped outlet with some bats, plenty of yellow CSK jerseys and caps and other basic sports equipment. Like most in the city, the two men behind the counter were lazing in the afternoon and had most of the display lights off.

“Put the lights on,” manager Mohammad Arif politely requested the neatly dressed cashier and gave a quick tour of what they have on offer. Opened 10 years ago, this multi-sport shop has a large show window dominated by CSK’s yellow. Arif’s entire family is a big Dhoni fan and the decision to run a shop like this was taken to show their love for the CSK skipper.

“Entire India is fan of Dhoni, my family included. He is in everyone’s hearts and that’s why decided to name this shop ‘Dhoni Sports’. He is already famous but now young kids can take jerseys similar to what he wears on the field and equipment similar to what he uses,” says Arif.

Growing up, it was a common practice in every household to hoard bats similar to their cricketing idols. If Sachin Tendulkar made the country buy MRF bats, Dhoni has raised the demand for SS bats.

“This is in high demand now (pointing towards SS bat). SS is an old brand and very famous but jabse Dhoni khelne laga hai is bat se IPL mai, ye aur famous ho gaya hai (ever since Dhoni started playing with SS in IPL, it has become even more famous),” says Arif.

With some disappointment in his tone, Arif revealed Dhoni is yet to visit the shop near the home of CSK but understands it will be nearly impossible to control the fans if he does decide to pay a visit. He is certain Dhoni would have seen the display board multiple times on his way to the stadium.

“It is not easy for someone as famous as Dhoni to come to this shop. Imagine how situation will go out of control if Dhoni comes here. Excitement of people will be difficult to control. He hasn’t come yet but would have seen the board of the shop multiple times during his entry/exit from the stadium,” says Arif.

Business wise, it was a low-key afternoon for Dhoni Sports but madness is expected to unfold when CSK lock horns with GT for a place in the final. Proximity to the venue makes the shop a nice assembling point for groups and pushes their sales too.

“There is madness on matchdays here. We sell so many CSK jerseys on match days and demand is only one – CSK and No.7. For them, and us, there is no No.2. CSK is Dhoni, cricket is Dhoni, everything is Dhoni. 90% of the jerseys sold are Dhoni’s. There is high demand for them and that’s why we keep them in high quantity,” says Arif.

In the middle of the conversation, the weather improves and Arif’s attention is taken by other customers. They ask for cricket bails, enquire about bats and buy the mercury ball for a round of Sunday cricket before normal work routine takes over on Monday. It might be usual routine for most on Monday but Arif is staring at a busy week ahead which will see MS Dhoni in action for the last time at Chepauk this year.

The big question: What does this MS Dhoni fan feel about him playing next season?

“100% khelega (100% he’ll play). There is no doubt. He will keep playing for CSK and this is not going to be his last season for sure. He is still hitting those powerful sixes and will continue playing for CSK. We want him to keep playing, I want him to keep playing and feel this is not going to be his last season,” says Arif.

CSK’s journey in Chennai ends Tuesday but the city is clearly not ready to say goodbye to their Thala (leader). Arif, inspecting the yellow jerseys as we make our way out, will again put the entire Dhoni jersey stock out for sale on matchday and hope the jersey remains his bestseller for following editions.