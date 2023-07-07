MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: BCCI, Suresh Raina-Ravindra Jadeja Lead Wishes For Ex-India Captain

Live now
Legendary Team India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, the only Indian captain to have won all the ICC major trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni also guided his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL crown recently as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during a game which lasted nearly three days due to rain.
Dhoni is currently in his hometown Ranchi, after undergoing surgery on his knee, that had troubled him throughout the IPL 2023 season. After undergoing treatment for the same in
BCCI highlights Dhoni’s achievements in one frame
Captain. Leader. Legend! 🙌
Wishing @msdhoni – former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday 🎂
Here’s a birthday treat for all the fans – 7️⃣0️⃣ seconds of vintage MSD 🔥 🔽https://t.co/F6A5Hyp1Ak pic.twitter.com/Nz78S3SQYd
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023
Hardik Pandya has a special message for his ‘favourite’
Happy birthday my favourite ❤️@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/KWF83qlOhb
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 7, 2023
Chennai Super Kings blow the birthday whistles for their Captain.
The clock strikes 12 as we step into THALA’s birthday in style! BRING ON THE BIRTHDAY WHISTLES! 🦁🥳#CelebratingThala #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/rvb3dtoUzo
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2023
“Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother,” writes Robin Uthappa
Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother @msdhoni!! Wish you the best always!! Lots of love ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVEec6z9HR
— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 7, 2023
Suresh Raina, Dhoni’s friend, teammate and admirer, wishes his captain on his 42nd B’day.
Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! 🎉 From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we’ve created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023
On the legendary Indian captain's special day, India's apex body BCCI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, former Indian players Suresh Raina, and Aakash Chopra, and many of Dhoni's current teammates such as Ravindra Jadeja among others wished the 42-year-old a very happy birthday.