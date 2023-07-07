CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home »Cricket Home » MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: BCCI, Suresh Raina-Ravindra Jadeja Lead Wishes For Ex-India Captain

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 10:46 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni birthday celebration live updates (Credits: BCCI)
Legendary Team India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, the only Indian captain to have won all the ICC major trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni also guided his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL crown recently as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during a game which lasted nearly three days due to rain.

Dhoni is currently in his hometown Ranchi, after undergoing surgery on his knee, that had troubled him throughout the IPL 2023 season. After undergoing treatment for the same in

Jul 07, 2023 10:46 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: BCCI's colossal wish for former captain

BCCI highlights Dhoni’s achievements in one frame

Jul 07, 2023 10:45 IST

Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Pandya with Mahi Bhai

Hardik Pandya has a special message for his ‘favourite’

Jul 07, 2023 10:44 IST

Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: CSK's 'BIRTHDAY WHISTLES' for Thala

Chennai Super Kings blow the birthday whistles for their Captain.

Jul 07, 2023 10:42 IST

Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Uthappa wishes Dhoni

“Warmest birthday wishes to the leader, the legend, and my brother,” writes Robin Uthappa

Jul 07, 2023 10:33 IST

Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Raina wishes his 'Big Brother'

Suresh Raina, Dhoni’s friend, teammate and admirer, wishes his captain on his 42nd B’day.

Jul 07, 2023 09:53 IST

MS Dhoni Birthday Live Updates: Legend turns 42

Legendary ex-India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday on Friday, 7 July 2023. Here’s our live coverage of Dhoni’s birthday celebrations, with cricketers from past and present flooding social media to wish ‘Thala’ on his special day.

Mumbai, he returned back to his hometown where he will be expected to celebrate his birthday with his close ones. Last year, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were in London, wherein they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and Dhoni’s 41st birthday.

On the legendary Indian captain’s special day, India’s apex body BCCI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, former Indian players Suresh Raina, and Aakash Chopra, and many of Dhoni’s current teammates such as Ravindra Jadeja among others wished the 42-year-old a very happy birthday.