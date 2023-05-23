'You Need to be a Proper Devil to Hate MS Dhoni': Hardik Pandya Pays Tribute to His 'Dear Brother'

India allrounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya considers the legendary Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni as his ‘dear brother’ from whom he has learned a lot of positive things.

In a clip shared by GT on Twitter ahead of the IPL 2023 playoffs clash against the CSK in Chennai, Pandya talks about his equation with the former India captain.

“A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don’t see him as a Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I have learnt a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things not just while watching him, not even much talking," Pandya said.

Captain. Leader. Legend.@msdhoni is an emotion Here’s a special tribute from @hardikpandya7 to the one and only Thala ahead of a special matchday in Chennai! #GTvCSK | #PhariAavaDe | #TATAIPL Playoffs 2023 pic.twitter.com/xkrJETARbJ— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 23, 2023

“For me, he’s just my dear brother, dear friend who I do pranks with, who I chill out with. I will always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan. You need to be a proper devil to hate him," he added.

top videos

Dhoni has been receiving quite a reception every time he has stepped onto the field in the ongoing IPL season. Venues, whether at home or away fixtures, have turned into a sea of yellow with fans lining up to see the two-time world cup winning captain in action.

One of the main reasons behind his is the speculation that IPL 2023 will be the final season of Dhoni as a player. However, he is yet to confirm the retirement talks himself.