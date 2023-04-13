MS Dhoni Has a Laugh With Ravichandran Ashwin And Sanju Samson After Chepauk Thriller

MS Dhoni nearly pulled off a stunning win in his 200th match as Chennai Super Kings captain on Wednesday. With 21 runs required off the final over against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni walloped Sandeep Sharma for two back-to-back sixes.

However, the legendary skipper’s effort went in vain as RR held on for a nervy three-run win. Following the thrilling IPL 2023 contest, Dhoni was spotted having a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin and Sanju Samson at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The photo of Dhoni, Samson and Ashwin has gone viral on social media.

What a beautiful pic. Ashwin, Samson with MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/UqW3w64usx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2023

Speculating about their possible topic of discussion, one person commented, “This is really an epic picture. I am sure it must have been a rib-tickler about Ashwin’s bowling against CSK.”

This is really epic picture. I am sure it must have a rib ticker about Ashwins bowling against CSK— I_Am_Nt_U (@diljobhikahey) April 13, 2023

Another fan felt that trio should have been playing for Team India in ODIs.

Three people who deserve to be in ODI team but aren't— Praveen Naik (@praveencn77) April 13, 2023

One Twitter user termed it as the beautiful picture of the day.

Isn't it the picture of the day,Johns?☺️— 𝐁𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐍 (@IAmBitan45) April 13, 2023

Another branded Dhoni, Ashwin and Samson as the greatest of all time.

3 🐐— DhoniFanRoshan 🦁 (@ItsRoshan124) April 13, 2023

While Dhoni and Ashwin hogged the limelight with their brilliance on the field, RR skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed for a duck yesterday.

Batting first, RR registered a competitive total of 175.

Opener Jos Buttler emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a fine knock of 52. Later, Ashwin played a good hand, contributing a 22-ball 30. Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh picked up two wickets each for CSK.

Dhoni, during the run chase, produced a blistering knock of an unbeaten 17-ball 32. Ashwin, on the other hand, produced impressive figures of 2/25 from his four-over spell and also bagged the player-of-the-match-award.

Samson was full of praise for Dhoni. “Never (if RR felt they have the game in their possiesion), you can’t feel that way till the time that guy (Dhoni) is in the middle. I do a lot of planning, research and sit down with the data team. A lot of thoughts are going around. Nothing works on Dhoni, though,” Samson said during the post-match presentation.

