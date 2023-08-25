'MS Dhoni Has Many Suggestions That Help You in Personal Life': Mohit Sharma on Equation With CSK Captain

India pacer Mohit Sharma opened up on his equation with legendary India wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the duo played together both for India and in IPL for Chennai Super Kings. Mohit flourished under Dhoni’s captaincy and became part of the Indian cricket team, he also won the Purple Cap for CSK. The duo shared great camaraderie both on and off the field.

Mohit made a sensational comeback in Indian Premier League 2023 after two seasons as he turned out to be the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 27 scalps in 14 matches.

It was the comeback story of the season as Mohit remained calm and composed on the field and focused on bowling his disciplined line and length while mixing them well with his slower ones. He also went on to take the wicket of MS Dhoni in the IPL final.

Talking about his equation with Dhoni, Mohit revealed the advice the legendary cricketer gave him about personal life as they don’t talk to each other about the game.

“We don’t just speak about the game. He also has many suggestions that help you in your personal life as well. There have been many times where we have sat together after matches and you can’t talk cricket all the time. That’s when he has given me advice about how to individually evolve your personal character and that has helped me a lot," Mohit told ‘The Indian Cricket Podcast’.

The right-arm pacer also talked about playing alongside the other superstars in the Chennai Super Kings set-up and how he dealt with it without getting excited and nervous.

“There’s not just Mahi Bhai in CSK. There are many people who I grew up watching play cricket like Stephen Flemming, Michael Hussey and Dwayne Bravo. So when I entered the dressing room, I was in that phase where I didn’t know whether I should be excited or nervous. So I tried to be with those players who were like playing Ranji Trophy cricket or were around my level."