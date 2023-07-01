'Main Bada Hun Tu Chhota Hai, He isn't Like That. He's a Great Man': IND All-rounder in Awe of Dhoni

Humility is one major quality why the budding cricketers look up to MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings leader is the joint-most successful captain in IPL history and his aura is such that the youngsters from the opposition camp seek his advice after the game. The newbies are often starstruck when they share the field with him. One such young gun is Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer who recently shared an anecdote from IPL 2023 involving Dhoni.

Speaking with YouTuber Raj Shamani in a podcast, Iyer described how the crowd at stadiums go crazy and starts shouting for Dhoni when he walks out of the dugout.

“Before the game, we warm up and focus on what we will be doing in the game, how the pitch will behave and how would I bat. And then the audience starts shouting out of nowhere. Then we look around and realise, that MS is coming out of the dugout,” he said.

“When I went out to bat, he was just there behind the wickets. He asked me, ‘Aur sab theek? (Is everything fine?)’. That simply means how chilled out he is. He doesn’t let disparity get created. Main bada hun, tu bohot chhota hai nothing like that. He is a great man,” he added.

Iyer further recalled a recent match between CSK and KKR in the IPL 2023 season, after which he had a chat with Dhoni about his dismissal, and even though he felt that the field wasn’t how it should have been, the 41-year-old told Iyer that the way he was playing, Dhoni decided to put his fielders accordingly.

“I was batting and I played a shot and was caught by the fielder at short-third man, and I thought to myself, short third-man shouldn’t be there in the first place, he was standing in the wrong position," Iyer told Raj Shamani.

“I think it’s his composure, his ability to not react in pressure situations, to be calm and composed in a state of mind where he’s neutral. That allows him to make better decisions, we always associate MS Dhoni with making good decisions, because he’s able to attend that state of mind where he’s composed,” he added.