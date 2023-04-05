'Greatest Ever...': MS Dhoni Lauded By Rashid Latif After '41-Year-Old Youngster' Smashes 6,6 During IPL 2023

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has come up with incredible praise for MS Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings captain helped guide CSK to their first win in IPL 2023 as the Yellow Army registered their first points on the league table.

While Dhoni hasn’t got the chance to bat too much, he’s only faced 10, but even in that small sample size, the 41-year-old has shown signs of his destructive batting ability. Against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, Dhoni became the sixth Indian batter to reach the 5000 runs mark, hitting two consecutive sixes to send fans into a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

While the legendary wicketkeeper batter managed to score 14 off 7 balls in CSK’s inaugural IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans, he came out to bat against LSG and smashed two sixes straightaway to propel his side to a total of 217/7.

With Dhoni still capable of hitting the ball into the stands despite the fact that he’s in his early forties, he left many former cricketers, including ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif impressed.

The former Pakistan skipper was quizzed about his thoughts on Dhoni, whom Nauman Niaz called a ’41-year-old youngster’, Latif came up with an iconic praise calling ‘Thala’ the greatest ever Indian captain.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Caught Behind Latif said, “He has scored 5000 runs in IPL alone. Dhoni has always had a golden template. His history has been written with gold - for India, for world cricket. You and I can say whatever we like but it won’t make a difference. He is easily the greatest ever Indian captain, and also a wicketkeeper batter. There is no doubt there."

Dhoni is the only Indian captain to have won all three major ICC trophies, including the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and then the Champions Trophy in 2013.

While the legendary player is inching closer towards his retirement, fans are loving the cameos from Dhoni and would love to see more from the CSK skipper. Latif also stated while there have been many popular names who have led the Indian team in the past, Dhoni’s legacy is on another level altogether.

“Look at the way he batted. He faced just 2-3 balls and showed what he has always been capable of. He is the most famous player. We have seen Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, even Virat Kohli. But Dhoni, and the way he conducts himself on the field and the following that he has, there is a different vibe and intensity to it altogether. Outstanding," stated the ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper.

