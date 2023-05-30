'Man With a Plan': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Praises MS Dhoni After CSK's Record-equaling IPL Triumph

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, posted a congratulatory tweet after Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings engraved their names on the IPL trophy for a record-equaling fifth time on Monday in Ahmedabad.

After Chennai triumphed over Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller, Stalin showered immense praise on Dhoni, terming the former Indian captain “a man with plans for every situation.”

His Tweet also had a special mention for Ravindra Jadeja whose last-gasp heroics helped Chennai pick up a five-wicket win in the summit showdown.

“Congrats to the yellow brigade of CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation, MS Dhoni. This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK,” Stalin tweeted.

Congrats to the yellow brigade of #CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation @msdhoni!This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK. #IPLFinals2023 pic.twitter.com/vD6YjD3o1l — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 29, 2023

Soon after Stalin’s tweet came to light, fans went on to urge the Chief Minister to organise a glittery felicitation ceremony for Dhoni as well as the entire Chennai squad at their home venue– Chepauk– to mark the historic win.

Some also requested a trophy procession across the city of Chennai.

Expecting a felicitation ceremony for CSK at chepauk this year on behalf of govt 😊— RAM ராபர்ட் रहीम (@itsme_rrr9438) May 29, 2023

Oh the main man also watched the finals 🤩 What a game & CSK deserves to be 🏆 kings — Telugu Box office (@TCinemaFun) May 29, 2023

Sir Do some Arrangement for The trophy Procession in Chennai…— swabhiman@7 (@swabhiman72) May 29, 2023

Not only the CM, but Chennai’s historic IPL triumph also garnered appreciatory remarks from sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Pouring in hearty congratulations for the Chennai team, Udhayanidhi tweeted, “The outstanding captaincy of MS Dhoni and the stunning finish by Ravindra Jadeja made CSK register its epic performance once again in the IPL 2023 Final.”

My hearty congratulations to team @ChennaiIPL for winning the IPL Cup for the fifth time. The outstanding captaincy of @msdhoni and the stunning finish by @imjadeja made #CSK register its epic performance once again in the #IPL2023Final. #Yellove pic.twitter.com/gRKTpyjgdD— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) May 30, 2023

Winning the toss in Ahmedabad, Chennai skipper Dhoni asked GT to bat first.

Courtesy of Sai Sudarshan’s heroics and a crucial half-century by Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat posted 214 runs on the board. Sudarshan missed a maiden century by four runs and was the top performer for the defending champions, scoring 96 off 47 balls.

Right after Chennai began the chase, sudden, heavy showers interrupted play once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After acquiring the green signal from the officials, the match resumed almost at midnight when the overs were reduced with Chennai having a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway pulled off a commanding start, building a concrete foundation for the mammoth chase. Then Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu played their parts and kept Chennai in the contest till the last over.

The crowd were at the edge of their seats when Chennai required 13 runs in the final over with Ravindra Jadeja and Dube at the crease. Gujarat pacer Mohit Sharma made things hard for the batters after conceding just 3 runs in the first four deliveries.

But Jadeja turned the tables on GT in a matter of two balls.

He sent the penultimate delivery into the crowd with a monstrous hit before registering the winning boundary in the last ball to register a fairytale finish.