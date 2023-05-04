'If MS Dhoni Plays Next Year..': Harbhajan, Kaif React to CSK Skipper's 'Last Season in IPL' Reply

Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif offered their thoughts on MS Dhoni’s future after the Chennai Super Kings left his fans, and presenter Danny Morrison stunned with his reply on his ‘last season in IPL’.

After winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants, the CSK skipper chose to bowl and was subsequently quizzed by Morrison whether he had been enjoying his ‘swansong’ year.

Dhoni then came up with an epic remark, saying, “Well, you have decided it’s my last," thereby hinting that it might not be his last year in CSK colours just yet.

The prompt reply from the 41-year-old drew a huge roar from the fans inside the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Harbhajan Singh has shared the dressing room with Dhoni and the legendary Indian spinner said that fans would love to see ‘Thala’ stick around for at least one more season.

“Only MS Dhoni knows when he will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don’t know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

Fellow IPL pundit Mohammad Kaif who also played alongside the legendary wicketkeeper batter offered an insight into Dhoni’s new role as the ‘mentor’ of CSK.

“Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let’s get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team’s job easier," remarked Kaif.

Indeed under Dhoni’s captaincy, the Yellow Army have returned back to their former glory as they currently sit pretty in third place on the IPL 2023 points table, looking to win their fifth title under Dhoni and equal the legacy of Mumbai Indians.

