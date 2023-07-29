CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'He is in Rehab': Sakshi Gives Major Update on MS Dhoni's Recovery from Knee Surgery

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 10:36 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni (left) and Sakshi Singh Dhoni. (Pic Credit: sakshisingh_r)

MS Dhoni, after a grueling IPL 2023 during which he captained CSK to a record fifth title, underwent a knee surgery

MS Dhoni was given rousing reception at every venue he played during the IPL 2023 with rumours of the season going to be the final of his career gathering pace with each game. What added to the speculation was Dhoni’s injured knee which was often strapped when he wasn’t on the field and visuals of him hobbling leading to fears he could call time on his playing career.

The fact that he captained them to a title win, a record-equaling fifth IPL trophy, gave him an ideal platform to say good bye but in his inimitable manner, Dhoni left everyone guessing as he postponed the decision, at least till the next auction.

However, soon after the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni underwent a surgery in Mumbai to address the troubling knee. In recent times, he has been seen making rare public appearances to promote the first ever movie of his production house.

A video has emerged on social media where Dhoni’s wife Sakshi seems to be giving an update on the legendary captain’s recovery from the surgery.

“He is recovering. He is in rehab," Sakshi, who was attending the premier of the movie in Chennai, can be heard saying in the clip after being asked by fans about Dhoni’s knee.

Earlier this week, a clip of Dhoni was widely shared on social media with the claim he was returning from a training session in Ranchi.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues playing in IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

Mahi, as he’s fondly called by his teammates and close friends, led India to two world cup title wins during his storied career. He remains the only captain to have won all three-major ICC white-ball competitions including the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 World T20 and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Besides, he has led CSK to five IPL trophies, the joint-most alongside Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

