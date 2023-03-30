MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings Arrive in Ahmedabad Ahead of IPL 2023 Season Opener

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, accompanied by his Chennai Super Kings teammates, was captured making his way out of the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday, March 29. The CSK squad has touched down in the city to play their opening match of this year’s Indian Premier League. The high-octane inaugural clash against reigning champions Gujarat Titans is slated to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31.

In a photograph shared on Twitter, Dhoni could be spotted leaving the airport premises while surrounded by a number of police officers.

Dhoni & CSK has reached Ahmedabad for the first match in IPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/ySDrCnLPTG— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 29, 2023

All 10 captains of the IPL 2023 will mark their presence at a mandatory meeting in Ahmedabad on the eve of the season opener. The Chennai team is likely to go through a final preparation before the first match as well in order to get accustomed to the away conditions. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been practising at their home ground and will look forward to beginning their title defence on a positive note.

MS Dhoni and the other CSK cricketers took their flight from Chennai on Wednesday afternoon. The franchise dropped some glimpses of the team on Twitter. In the post, apart from Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Deepak Chahar could also be seen entering the airport after deboarding from the team bus.

Chennai Super Kings had their final preparation at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, The Yellow franchise, in a bid to allow fans to watch the team practice, organised an open training session on March 27. The squad was divided into two sides that locked horns for a casual practice match in front of the home crowd.

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes, each player received a grand welcome from the fans. The loudest cheer, however, was saved for the captain. After MS Dhoni stepped onto the crease, the atmosphere at the venue turned electric. The iconic “Dhoni…Dhoni” chant was heard echoing from the stands. Dhoni did not disappoint them as the 41-year-old batter smashed some monstrous hits out of the park during the light-intensity game.

CSK will play their first home game at the Chepauk stadium on April 3, when they will face Lucknow Super Giants.

