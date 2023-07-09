MS Dhoni Given Blockbuster Welcome in Chennai Ahead of 'LGM' Trailer Launch, Craze for 'Thala' Will Give You Goosebumps | WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni touched down in Chennai on Sunday, July 9, two days after his 42nd birthday and needless to say that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was given a rapturous welcome. Having led CSK to their fifth IPL title earlier this year, Dhoni landed in the Tamil Nadu capital ahead of the trailer and audio launch of his first entertainment production movie ‘LGM’ (Let’s Get Married).

Backed by MS Dhoni’s film production house, Dhoni Entertainment, it will be the first feature film under the legendary cricketer’s home banner. LGM will be starring Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay.

The official fan page of CSK’s renowned fan group ‘Whistle Podu Army’ shared the video of Dhoni receiving a blockbuster welcome at the Chennai airport.

Both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are expected to be in the audio and trailer launch of LGM, with the event set to take place on July 10, Monday.

Ramesh Tamilmani is the man who will be in the director’s chair for ‘LGM’ with Dhoni’s wife Sakshi herself helping in conceptualising the project.

Earlier, talking about the feature film, Sakshi had said, “We look forward to being here and doing more such meaningful stories. We are excited to start this fascinating journey today. I assure you that this fun-filled film will be one that the entire family can enjoy."

Earlier, Dhoni on Saturday, shared a glimpse with his fans how he celebrated his birthday at his house in Ranchi. The 42-year-old was seen cutting his cake and feeding it to his pet dogs as he shared the clip of the celebration on Instagram, ending his five-month hiatus on social media.

In just 24 hours, the Instagram reel was liked 8 million times and it also garnered more than 405k comments with fans wishing ‘Thala’ a happy birthday.