MS Dhoni Notches Incredible 300 Stumpings Record in T20 Cricket After Dismissing Shubman Gill in IPL 2023 Final

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni created history as he became the first player to feature in 250 IPL matches as he donned the famous yellow jersey once again ahead of the IPL 2023 final. The match helped Dhoni reach yet another personal milestone as he became the first Indian player to reach 300 dismissals in T20 cricket.

Dhoni dismissed Shubman Gill, showing lightning-quick reflexes when the Gujarat Titans opener was batting at 39.

The CSK skipper stumped Gill and reached a massive 300-stumping mark in T20 cricket, the most by any Indian player. Dinesh Karthik was the second wicketkeeper behind Dhoni, with 296 stumpings.

Most dismissals by Indians in T20 cricket:300 - MS DHONI296 - Dinesh Karthik174 - Wriddhiman Saha172 - Suresh Raina170 - Virat Kohli#IPL2023 #GTvCSK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 29, 2023

