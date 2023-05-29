CHANGE LANGUAGE
MS Dhoni Notches Incredible 300 Stumpings Record in T20 Cricket After Dismissing Shubman Gill in IPL 2023 Final
Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

May 29, 2023

Ahmedabad, India

MS Dhoni created history by inflicting a record 300th stumping when he dismissed Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni created history as he became the first player to feature in 250 IPL matches as he donned the famous yellow jersey once again ahead of the IPL 2023 final. The match helped Dhoni reach yet another personal milestone as he became the first Indian player to reach 300 dismissals in T20 cricket.

Dhoni dismissed Shubman Gill, showing lightning-quick reflexes when the Gujarat Titans opener was batting at 39.

The CSK skipper stumped Gill and reached a massive 300-stumping mark in T20 cricket, the most by any Indian player. Dinesh Karthik was the second wicketkeeper behind Dhoni, with 296 stumpings.

    (More to follow…)

