MS Dhoni's Old Tweet on Ravindra Jadeja Resurfaces After CSK All-Rounder Grabs Stunner to Dismiss Cameron Green; Watch

MS Dhoni’s old tweet on Ravindra Jadeja went viral on social media after the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder took a sensational catch to dismiss Cameron Green at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Dhoni had earlier tweeted that Jadeja doesn’t run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand.

Interestingly, Dhoni had tweeted this on 9 April 2013 and nearly a decade later the same proved to be true as Jadeja took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Cameron Green.

The incident took place on the second ball of the ninth over Mumbai Indians’ inning when Green was batting at 12. The home side were already down to 73/3 when Green tried to take on Jadeja however he could only smash the ball down the park as the Indian all-rounder perfectly executed a caught and bowled.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja’s catch of Cameron Green:

After Jadeja’s sublime catch, MS Dhoni’s old tweet resurfaced which currently showed the quality fielding from the Indian all-rounder and even at the age of 34, and ten years after the CSK skipper’s original tweet Ravindra Jadeja remained athletic as ever.

Check MS Dhoni’s viral tweet:

Meanwhile talking about the match between CSK and MI, the Yellow Army put in a bowling masterclass as Jadeja picked up a three-wicket haul.

The Indian all-rounder dismissed Green, as well as Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma. Mitchell Santner also picked up two wickets, and Tushar Deshpande also chipped in with two wickets.

Dhoni had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan stitched together a 38-run opening stand but after that, they suffered a total collapse.

Hrithik Shokeen, Tim David put the finishing touches on the home side’s total as they put up a score of 157/8 in 20 overs.

