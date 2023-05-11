'MS Dhoni Never Takes Painkiller': Former India Cricketer Reveals Why CSK Captain Refuses to Show He's in Pain

It’s not a secret that MS Dhoni is playing through a knee injury during IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. It has limited his mobility and with the bat his role has been modified to that of a finisher who gets to bat few deliveries towards the end of CSK innings.

It’s another matter that Dhoni as aced the role with a strike-rate of over 200.

A video was shared on social media earlier in the season where Dhoni can be seen limping. And on Thursday, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan shared a picture with Mahi wearing a knee strap.

The 41-year-old hasn’t allowed the injury to hamper his CSK or his own performance.

Former India fast bowler and a teammate of Dhoni S Sreesanth has claimed that the wicketkeeper-batter never takes a painkiller.

“Dhoni never takes painkiller. Whenever we asked him why does he do that, he said, ‘he does not want to show that he is in pain’. He just wants to bring the Cup to Chennai," Sreesanth said on Star Sports.

Dhoni has smashed 96 runs off 47 deliveries that include three fours and 10 sixes.

On Wednesday, on a challenging Chepauk pitch, he played another superb hand, hitting 20 off 9 to propel CSK to 167/8 against Delhi Capitals, a total that proved more than enough for them to defend succesfully.

“Why did Dhoni retire from international cricket? Many players play till 42 and he is only 41. In Kerala, they say, ‘oh my god, Dhoni is doing it again and again?'" Sreesanth said.

Dhoni has himself admitted his role is just to provide late injection of runs if he walks out to bat.

“This is what my job is. I have told them (team) this is what I am supposed to do, don’t make me run a lot and it has been working. Others are doing their job. And I have said this is what is what I need to do, happy to contribute with whatever deliveries I’m getting. Accordingly, I am practicing also. What I may get in the game is what I am practicing. So that helps me perform," Dhoni said on Wednesday.