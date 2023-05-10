MS Dhoni Plays Football With Daughter Ziva in Special Training Session Ahead of CSK's Match Against DC | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings are all set to host Delhi Capitals in a crucial fixture of the IPL on Wednesday. A win against Delhi will boost the chances of MS Dhoni nd Co qualifying for the playoffs. The high-stakes match has generated tremendous buzz on social media. While both teams were busy gearing up for the high-octane contest, a special photo from Chennai Super Kings’ camp garnered massive traction amongst fans.

The Chennai-based franchise posted a photo of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva joining him at the training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While sharing the lovely picture, CSK wrote, “Happy Trails ft. Thalai and Magal!”

The picture has broken the Internet with over one million likes on Instagram.

Cricket a> ans are overjoyed at seeing the beautiful bond between Dhoni and his daughter. Fans showered their love on the father-daughter duo in the comments section. Reacting to the picture, a person wrote, “How Adorable they both are!!”

Another fan commented, “Ziva is growing up too fast. How cute they both are.” “Best father, best cricketer and best man,” read one comment.

The franchise also dropped an Instagram Reel from the training session. The video showed former CSK batter Robin Uthappa playing with Ziva and some other kids. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen admiring his little girl while she plays football.

Going by the social media posts, it seems that the mood in the Chennai camp is upbeat. MS Dhoni has a calm, stoic demeanour which helps the team get through tense situations. Chennai Super Kings will certainly be the favourites in their clash against Delhi Capitals who have struggled to keep up the momentum this season. MA Chidambaram Stadium is essentially a fortress for Chennai as their team is very well suited for the home conditions.

Spinners usually play a huge role at this venue. So, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali will be crucial for Chennai. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will fancy their chances on Wednesday. David Warner-led Delhi have won four out of their last five matches and will look to play positively against the mighty Chennai Super Kings. If Delhi batters are able to counter Chennai’s spinner, it could be anybody’s game.

