MS Dhoni Puts Smile On Little Fans' Faces With Supreme Gesture, Video Viral | WATCH

You don’t need to understand cricket to love Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The legendary Indian captain possesses a different aura that is enough to find him a special place in the hearts of fans. On August 30, when the country was celebrating Raksha Bandhan, Dhoni spent some time with two little fans. After bidding adieu to international cricket, Dhoni mostly prefers staying away from the limelight.

But whenever any post involving the World Cup-winning skipper surfaces on the internet, it never fails to grab attention. The same happened to the video capturing the adorable meeting of Dhoni and the little ones. The clip was dropped on X by a fan and it went viral in no time.

MS Dhoni giving autographs to cute little fans. pic.twitter.com/i5MwRF2TNS— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 31, 2023

The video opens inside a living room where MS Dhoni could be seen sitting with the young kids on a sofa. The Chennai Super Kings skipper held a tiny cricket bat in his hands, with the cute fans requesting him to give an autograph on it. The kids were evidently delighted when Dhoni went on to sign on the bat. In the end, the trio clicked a photo together.

Viewers unquestionably loved the adorable encounter as the comment section of the post got flooded with uncountable red heart emojis. A fan labelled it as a “very encouraging moment for the little ones.”

Another fan simply wrote, “The Legend of MS Dhoni continues.”

Underlining MS Dhoni’s bond with kids, a fan shared a photograph of the Chennai Super Kings captain playing around with his little daughter Ziva and a few other kids on the ground after an IPL game. “Kids lover Thala Dhoni.” the comment read.

A die-hard Dhoni fan thinks the little kids are blessed to have the legendary cricketer’s autograph. “Some people are blessed. May god keep them blessed forever,” the person commented.

MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2023 IPL where his team Chennai Super Kings engraved their name on the title for the record fifth time. The triumph was certainly special for Dhoni, who is now the most successful captain of the franchise tournament, along with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

CSK might have enjoyed a dominant run in the campaign, but Dhoni could not dish out his A-game due to a knee injury. During the post-match conversation after the thrilling final, Dhoni was asked if would continue featuring in the IPL. In response, the wicketkeeper-batter could not confirm anything. But he assured the fans that he will definitely try to make a comeback next year if his body permits.