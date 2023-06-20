'Thanks MS Dhoni Sir': Afghanistan Cricketer Shares 'Gift' Chennai Super Kings Captain Sent From India

MS Dhoni was arguably the most sought-after cricketer during the IPL 2023. One of the reasons was the speculation that the season could be Dhoni’s last as a player but the Chennai Super Kings captain has deferred the decision saying there’s plenty of time to mull over.

Be it fans or players, there were plenty of requests for selfies, jerseys and autographs thrown at Dhoni’s way. Even the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had his shirt signed by the two-time world cup winning captain after a match.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Tuesday shared a pictures of a CSK jersey sent by Dhoni as a gift.

“Thanks @mahi7781 sir for sending the gift all the way from India," Gurbaz wrote while sharing the pictures on his social media handles.

Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from india ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EaWtwz7CnY— Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) June 20, 2023

Gurbaz represented Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2023 and played a couple of eye-catching innings. He scored 227 runs in 11 innings at a strike-rate of 133.52 including a couple of half-centuries.

KKR finished seventh on the points table after managing to win just six of their 14 matches and thus failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In an interview with News18, Gurbaz had expressed his delight at getting a chance to play for two-time IPL winners KKR, a franchise co-owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

“To me the whole thing is like a dream. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and playing for his team. I am so happy to get the chance to play for KKR. I want to thank the KKR management for this," Gurbaz said.

“That was the best moment for me. He is one of the best actors in the world. I didn’t expect the way he spoke to me. The way he use modesty is unexpected for me. He is the best person in the world. The best moment of my life was meeting Shah Rukh Khan," he added.