'He Was Sad Because Team Wasn't Doing Great': Ambati Rayudu Dismisses Rumours of Rift Between MS Dhoni And Ravindra Jadeja

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has shed light on the relationship between Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings won their record-equaling fifth IPL title with Jadeja playing a blinder of a knock in the final against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni once again managed his resources well throughout the tournament despite all the injury crises in the camp. In the middle of the season, the rumours of Jadeja’s alleged rift with Dhoni fired up after the former posted a couple of cryptic posts on Twitter.

During an IPL match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni was also seen having an animated chat with Jadeja which added fuel to the fire.

Rayudu, who announced his retirement from IPL after the 2023 edition, suggested that there wasn’t any rift between the two Chennai Super Kings’ superstars.

“I don’t think Jaddu (Jadeja) was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn’t doing great. Everyone’s performances that year were not coming up to the mark," Rayudu said on BehindWoodsTV Youtube channel.

Rayudu said that Dhoni nurtured Jadeja for about 10-12 years which resulted in the southpaw’s match-winning performance in IPL 2023 final.

“He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu (Jadeja) what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year," said Rayudu.

Meanwhile, Jadeja also put an end to the rumours when he dedicated the IPL 2023 title to skipper MS Dhoni.

“Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I’d like to say a big congratulation to the CSK fans who came to support us. I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni,” Jadeja told broadcasters.