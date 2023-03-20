'Heard That This is Last IPL of MS Dhoni But I Don't Think': Former CSK All-rounder Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson feels that Mahendra Singh Dhoni can play for the next three-four seasons for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League. Dhoni has kept himself extremely fit despite not playing any competitive cricket except IPL. He announced his international retirement in 2020 and since then he is only playing in IPL. Watson has shared the dressing room with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings for three seasons and played a crucial role in their 2018 title triumph.

Watson said that he has heard that IPL 2023 might be Dhoni’s last but he feels that the legendary wicketkeeper batter is fit enough to play for the next three-four years.

ALSO READ | IND v AUS 2nd ODI: Marsh, Head Smash India after Starc Show, Australia Win by 10 Wickets to Level Series 1-1

“I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don’t think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well," Dhoni told ANI.

Dhoni is the second most successful captain in IPL history as he led Chennai Super Kings to four title triumphs. He enjoyed massive fan following across the globe but the people in Chennai almost treats him like his own despite Ranchi being his hometown. He is fondly called as Thala by the CSK fans.

Watson talked about the points which makes Dhoni such a good leader as he credited the 41-year-old for CSK’s success over the years.

His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful," said Dhoni.

Also Read | ‘We Don’t Look Much into it, Wickets are Wickets’: Rohit Denies Top-Order’s Struggle Against Left-arm Pacers

The veteran all-rounder further recalled an incident when Dhoni went emotional during a team function after CSK returned to the IPL after serving a two-year ban.

“There was one moment when MS Dhoni got up and spoke at the first team function that we had. You could see how much it meant to him, he got emotional around how much it meant for him to CSK to get back together," said Watson.

Get the latest Cricket News here