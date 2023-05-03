'You've Decided It's my Last': MS Dhoni's Blockbuster Response to Retirement Query From Danny Morrison

Is MS Dhoni going to retire after IPL 2023? Well, the Chennai Super Kings icon has again sent social media into a meltdown with a cryptic response when he was asked the question during the toss for his team’s clash with Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday afternoon.

Danny Morrison cleverly posed the query to the two-time world cup winning skipper on how he’s enjoying the massive support at every venue in his last season.

It seemed Dhoni was prepared.

“Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?" asked Morrison after a rapturous reception from the fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium when Dhoni won the toss.

“You’ve decided it is my last," a smiling Dhoni replied.

The question repeatedly pops up every IPL season especially since Dhoni announced his international retirement in 2020.

With IPL being held outside the country and then limited to one state last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, CSK, didn’t get to play home games in Chennai for three seasons in a row.

Last year, Dhoni had said he it won’t be nice to retire without saying goodbye to Chennai fans at Chepauk.

“Definitely, I will play next year. It would be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai, to not play in Chennai. It won’t be nice to the CSK fans. Whether 2023 will be my last year or not, that is something we will have to see," he had sais last year.

So IPL 2023 is being considered as Dhoni’s final season despite the wicketkeeper-batter not explicitly saying so.

However, he was felicitated by CSK owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan last month ahead of a match against Rajasthan Royals.

And a similar felicitation was also done ahead of Wednesday’s clash between LSG and CSK in Lucknow.

Dhoni is playing his first ever professional match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and to mark the occassion, he was presented with a memento by BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla.

