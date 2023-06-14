CHANGE LANGUAGE
Is MS Dhoni Retiring? CSK's Dramatic 'My Captain' Video Leaves Fans Worried

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni underwent a knee surgery after IPL 2023. (BCCI Photo)

A video shared by Chennai Super Kings has given rise to speculation that it could be a prelude to MS Dhoni calling time on his IPL career

IPL 2023 saw Chennai Super Kings making a remarkable comeback to win the title for a record-equaling fifth time in their history. Having finished ninth last season, CSK roared and how to get the better of Gujarat Titans in the title clash with MS Dhoni joining Rohit Sharma as the most successful IPL  captain in history.

The season saw Dhoni being afforded quite a reception at each venue he played. It was in part due to speculations that the CSK captain could be turning out as a player for the final time.

The 41-year-old played with am injured knee throughout the season and was often seen limping raising further concerns if he will be able to extend his playing career.

After winning the IPL final, Dhoni confirmed while he’s not done retiring right away, a decision will be made in the coming few months depending on his fitness.

“…if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement," Dhoni had said after the final. “But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say ‘Thank you very much’ but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL."

However, CSK have shared a video of Dhoni climbing up the never-ending stairs of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that lead up to the dressing room with an inspirational music playing in the background.

“Oh Captain, My Captain!" the post accompanied by the video reads and it has left users wondering the purpose behind the tweet.

Few are speculation that this is a hint Dhoni is expected to announce his retirement soon while others feel he might be stepping down as the captain.

Dhoni underwent a surgery immediately after the end of IPL before leaving for Jharkhand to start his recovery.

“A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them," Dhoni had said.

