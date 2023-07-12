Watch: Sakshi Says She Knows 'Bad Words' in Tamil; Here's How MS Dhoni Responded

MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi, launched the trailer and audio of their maiden Tamil production venture, Let’s Get Married (LGM) earlier this week.

At the glittering event, which was held at the Leela Palace in Chennai, Sakshi was asked by the host to share her knowledge about the Tamil language.

In response, Sakshi was quick to pronounce words like “Seri” and “Poda” which respectively translate to “okay and “go away” in English.

After her attempt received a big round of applause from the audience and Sakshi revealed she also knows some “Tamil bad words,” a statement that left everyone, including her spouse Dhoni, in splits.

Dhoni appeared on the stage after some moments to deliver a speech.

After speaking about ‘LGM’, the legendary captain referred to Sakshi’s claim and clarified that he never taught his wife any Tamil bad words.

A clip of the event was dropped on Twitter by a fan page of the Chennai Super Kings captain with the users fawning over the bonding between the couple.

Dhoni occupies a special place in the hearts of Chennai cricket fans, thanks to his long-standing association with the city’s IPL franchise CSK.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK have established their stature as one of the dominant forces in the franchise tournament.

Dhoni and Co have so far made 10 appearances in the IPL final while winning the silverware for five times.

After scripting history with the Chennai franchise in the IPL 2023, Dhoni is now set to kick off a new innings in the Tamil film industry. He and Sakshi founded Dhoni Production back in 2019 and LGM marks their debut creation.

The idea and concept of LGM is the brainchild of Sakshi, who believes every member of a family can enjoy the movie together. LGM has been directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who is also the music composer of the film.

A number of prominent actors from the Tamil industry will be seen in LGM.

Harish Kalyan and Ivana will play the roles of the lead characters, while Nadhiya will be seen as a mother. Among others, veteran actor Yogi Babu and rising star Mirchi Vijay will be seen in supporting roles. LGM is now in the post-production phase and is expected to hit the silver screens later this year or in early 2024.