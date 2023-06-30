MS Dhoni's Selfless Nature Goes Viral Through Twitter Post: WATCH

A lot has been said and written about MS Dhoni’s remarkable leadership prowess. His off-field persona, just like his on-field skills, has been equally charming. A cricket fan has now come up with a Twitter thread highlighting ten moments which probably encapsulate Dhoni’s selfless character in an apt manner. These moments include some heart-warming clips in which the legendary India captain can be seen motivating his teammates, crediting his team in front of the fans and encouraging youngsters to join him in the trophy celebration. Garnering more than 171k views on Twitter, the post went viral in no time. Twitter users flooded the comments section by appreciating Dhoni’s down-to-earth nature.

Fan- Thankyou for all the cups you have given to usDhoni- It's the whole team pic.twitter.com/lzuYOibYYc — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 29, 2023

In the first clip of the thread, MS Dhoni is seen interacting with a fan who thanks him for winning innumerable trophies. The former Indian captain has been at the end of several trophy-winning campaigns for both India and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, however, never backed away from acknowledging the contributions that his players made along with the skipper himself. Even in the footage, he is seen replying humbly saying, “It’s the whole team.” The remaining nine clips share similar sentiment highlighting the qualities of Dhoni as an individual.

Several fans hailed Dhoni as the greatest cricketer of all time while reacting to the thread. The Twitter thread was filled with replies like “Goated.”

Goated 🐐— AJAY KUMAR (@AjayonAction) June 29, 2023

This is something that naturally brought a smile on my face. 🙂🥲— Juice Bottler 💎 (@JuiceBottler) June 29, 2023

Coming back to on-field developments, Dhoni recently led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy. They faced defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final. Chennai were in a dire situation towards the end of the match where they needed 10 runs to win in two balls to pick up the win. It was Ravindra Jadeja who stepped in to score the match-winner, helping his side in clinching the title. It has been years since the Indian skipper retired from international cricket but he is still managing to pick up the headlines.

Since MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, India have failed to secure an ICC title. With the World Cup 2023 being right around the corner, India shall be really keen on ending their ICC trophy drought.