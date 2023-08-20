'MS Dhoni is a Simple And Honest Man, Blessed to Have Shared Dressing Room With Him'

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana says he’s benefiting from the vast experience of MS Dhoni while sharing the field and dressing room with the legendary captain for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Theekshana was part of CSK’s record-equaling fifth IPL title winning campaign earlier this year.

Theekshana says everyone around Dhoni in the franchise is learning something from the two-time world cup winning captain.

“MS Dhoni is a fantastic leader and captain," Theekshana told Revsportz. “His composure is something each one of us have benefitted from. When you speak to someone like him and see how he handles pressure despite all the hype around, you know how it can or should be done. Not just me, each one of us in the Chennai team have learnt from having him around."

Several players who have been teammates with Dhoni often talk about his simplicity and Theekshana is no different.

“He’s (Dhoni) a simple man," the 23-year-old said. “He wants everything to be simple. He wants to enjoy every time. Even when we go out in the middle, he’s a quiet guy who just wants to enjoy the moment. You can go and talk to him for hours if you want. You can have a chat with him, you can eat with him. He’s a very honest man also. If he wants to say something on your face, he will say it to you. He’s a very humble guy and blessed to play with him and share the dressing room."

“When he is sitting at the back of the seat, I am the one next to him. When we travel in the bus, people want to wave at him. It’s very special. Staying with him is like a proud moment for each and every player in their career,” he added.

Theekshana also revealed how Dhoni teased him about his fielding after the final.

“After the final, when I was about to go home, I just met him and he told me, because I didn’t do really well on the field, ‘next time for you, there’s no bowling practice; there’s only batting practice and fielding practice,” Theekshana said.

The Sri Lankan will be back in India with his national team for the ODI World Cup and he says every venue across the country feels familiar barring Dharamsala.

“In India, the fan base is crazy. But, in Sri Lanka also all the stadiums are packed when we play. It’s very much like home and even the conditions and the weather are very similar. Only in Dharamshala, you can feel it’s cold. In other areas, it is similar to Sri Lanka,” Theekshana said.