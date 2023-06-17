'MS Dhoni Took Permission...': Suresh Raina Reveals How he Convinced MSD to Drop Him from CSK Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina has revealed he once convinced captain MS Dhoni to drop him from the playing XI during IPL 2021 and instead play Robin Uthappa as they went on to win the season.

Raina, during a conversation with Uthappa on JioCinema, recalled how his suggestion worked for CSK as they lifted the trophy for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the title clash.

Uthappa was given a go with just two matches remaining in the league stage and it was a tactical call that Dhoni took after holding discussion with Raina himself.

“When MS Dhoni and I spoke, I suggested him that ‘you should try Robin Uthappa’. He (Dhoni) took permission from me to play you (Uthappa) and I said him that ‘he’s the guy to give you the final, trust me’," Raina said during the conversation.

However, as per Raina, dropping him from the CSK eleven wasn’t a thought that Dhoni wanted to entertain.

“MS Dhoni said that ‘see we have played since 2008 but I want to win this season. Now, you tell me what to do’. I said ‘play Robin at number 3 and make sure he is in the playing XI till final. If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are same’," Raina said.

Raina’s sacrifice proved to be in CSK’s best interest but it came as a big blow to his IPL career. Since playing against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 before losing his place in the playing XI, the lefty hasn’t featured in the T20 league.

He also went unsold at the IPL mega auction.

On the other hand, Dhoni led CSK to a record-equaling fifth IPL title earlier this year when they defeated Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final held in Ahmedabad.

Raina was reportedly going to feature in the Lanka Premier League this year but chose not to register his name for the players auction.