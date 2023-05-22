In Search of 'Thala' Dhoni: Exploring the Essence of Chennai's Iconic Leader

Two days after the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, one would anticipate a palpable buzz in Chennai. The excitement would revolve around the Chennai Super Kings and their iconic leader, MS Dhoni. This particular week holds great significance as it could potentially mark Dhoni’s final appearance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with passionate fans eagerly watching him perform, regardless of whether CSK emerge victorious against GT to secure a spot in the final and move to Ahmedabad or face a loss, leading them to play the eliminator match the following day.

The city has wholeheartedly embraced MSD as one of its own, and rightfully so. CSK has consistently proven themselves as one of the most successful teams in the IPL, and under Dhoni’s exceptional captaincy, they have clinched multiple championships. The people of Chennai view Dhoni as a revered leader who has brought immense glory and pride to their beloved city. They passionately rally behind him and the team, filling the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium with an electrifying sea of yellow.

You immediately feel the unrelenting grip of Chennai’s hot and humid weather the moment you step out of the air-conditioned comfort of the aeroplane. The anticipation of being in ‘Dhoni land’ provides a faint glimmer of relief, making the experience slightly more bearable.

However, the city of Chennai appeares to have a laid-back demeanour, although it could be a subjective observation influenced by coming from the bustling energy of Delhi. Yet, during the sweltering midday heat, the city seemingly paused momentarily, and my colleague and I embarked on a quest to explore the essence of Dhoni in Chennai – to capture the unique vibe surrounding him in the city.

The first order of business was to visit the Chepauk Stadium, conveniently situated in the heart of the city and within close proximity to Marina Beach. It was impossible to overlook the towering floodlights and expansive canopy structures as we approached the stadium. Chepauk Stadium stands as a living testament to the city’s profound affection for cricket, proudly holding the distinction of being the second oldest cricket stadium in India. Today, it has evolved into a hallowed ground, revered by CSK fans as the sacred abode of the ‘Whistle Podu Army’.

Chepauk was abuzz with preparations for the playoffs, with the installation of vibrant brandings adorning the stadium. As we strolled around, the atmosphere was filled with the bustling activity of workers diligently preparing for Qualifier 1. In just two days’ time, the stadium would pulsate with electric energy as nearly 36,000 fervent fans would gather to witness the spectacle of ‘Thala’ in action.

However, for the time being, Babu Jagjeevan Ram Street, the road leading to the Madras Cricket Club Gate, exuded a tranquil ambience. The street appeared relatively calm, with only the vibrant yellow autos catching our attention, along with the occasional local proudly sporting the CSK jersey, often adorned with the iconic No.7, symbolizing MSD.

Right at the corner, there stands Dhoni Sports - a sports shop that demands attention. In a lane crowded with sporting outlets, this particular establishment shines brightly, even overshadowing the larger signboard of another store aptly named Sachin Sports.

The proprietor of Dhoni Sports, Mohammad Arif, established this shop a decade ago, inspired by his deep admiration for Dhoni, the revered ‘Thala’ (Leader). Whether it is genuine love or a strategic marketing move, it undeniably proves to be a masterstroke.

Arif eagerly dreams of the day when Dhoni himself would grace his shop, and he firmly believes that this is not the end of MSD’s remarkable journey. He confidently anticipates a flourishing business for his shop in the upcoming days.

Within the confines of the stadium, amidst the scorching heat, diligent curators (we assume) were hard at work, meticulously preparing the pitch, perhaps striving to create the quintessential slow-burning Chepauk strip.

Following the recent Delhi game, head coach Stephen Fleming candidly expressed their team’s struggle in comprehending the Chepauk track this season. GT will also find it challenging to adapt. Notably, this will mark the first-ever appearance of the Hardik Pandya-led side at this venue on May 23!

Late at night on Monday, the teams made their arrival, with GT emerging victorious over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru the previous evening, eliminating them from the tournament. Meanwhile, the CSK bandwagon journeyed from Delhi following their final league match.

Although no media pressers are scheduled for May 22, the excitement will be palpable as fans eagerly await the Yellow Brigade’s practice session. The focus, of course, will be on MSD himself, if he indeed makes an appearance. And rest assured, as Dhoni steps onto the crease and even during the practice session, the DJ will amplify the atmosphere with a selection of captivating Tamil songs.

And perhaps, that would serve as the signal for Chennai to awaken, and we probably will experience the essence of Dhoni in Chennai. We will bear witness to why he commands such profound reverence and adoration and even attains a divine status. We will understand why the people of Chennai wholeheartedly invest their unwavering support and admiration in their own, valuing and cherishing this hero – who is not a local - above all others.