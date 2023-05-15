WATCH: MS Dhoni to Play Another IPL Season? CSK CEO Drops Hint in New Video

There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League. The 2023 season of the IPL is said to be Dhoni’s swansong as a player. But it seems the talismanic wicketkeeper-batter will play in another edition of the T20 league.

Chennai Super Kings’ CEO Kasi Viswanathan has suggested that Dhoni will return as a player next year as well. He made the suggestion in a heartwarming video that was shared by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter. “We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well. So I hope fans will continue to support us like every time,” Kasi Viswanathan said. The comments by Mr Viswanathan have generated tremendous buzz on Twitter. Fans are overjoyed after knowing that this may not be Dhoni’s last season with the franchise.

Interestingly, Dhoni too had dropped a hint that he would continue as a player for CSK last month. While speaking to Danny Morrison at the toss before CSK’s match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3, Dhoni indicated that the 2023 season wasn’t his last as the leader of the Yellow Brigade.

CSK’s management has backed a core group of players which included the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. This retention policy has facilitated a special bond between the players and the CSK fanbase.

But Dhoni, in particular, is revered by CSK fans, and he is known as Thala in Tamil Nadu.

This support was visible during Chennai’s last league game of 2023 at their home ground, the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-stakes fixture on Sunday. Although, the four-time champions ended up on the losing side, thousands of fans stayed back to cheer for their team after the match. Playing their last league game at home, CSK players acknowledged the tremendous support by doing a lap of honour.

MS Dhoni will be aiming to galvanize his side ahead of CSK’s last league game against Delhi Capitals. Chennai will take on Delhi on May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. CSK needs to win that match if they are to finish in the top-2.