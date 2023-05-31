CHANGE LANGUAGE
MS Dhoni to Take Medical Advice For Knee Injury, May Undergo Surgery if Advised: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 21:07 IST

New Delhi, India

MS Dhoni is pondering undergoing surgery on his left knee (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that MS Dhoni is pondering to undergo surgery on his left knee, however, he is first likely to take advice from sports orthopedics in Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is pondering about undergoing surgery on his left knee, confirmed CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Thursday, however, the 41-year-old will first take medical advice before going under the knife.

Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 season with an injured knee, which was one of the reasons why he only came out to bat towards the end of the inning for CSK the entire season.

While the injury wasn’t apparent when Dhoni was behind the stumps, his running between the wickets and batting it pretty evident that all was not well for the 41-year-old.

Speaking to PTI, Kasi affirmed that surgery remains an option for Dhoni but any call regarding the same will be solely his.

“Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," said the CSK CEO.

Dhoni is likely to take an opinion from the Sports orthopaedics in Mumbai before deciding to go under the knife. Viswanathan also clarified that the franchise have not thought about parting ways with the legendary wicketkeeper batter to free up nearly INR 15 crore for the next mini-auction.

“Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven’t reached that stage. It will be completely Dhoni’s call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven’t entertained those thoughts," said Kasi.

    The CSK skipper wasn’t the only player who suffered through injuries in IPL 2023, Deepak Chahar was another player who battled a hamstring injury earlier this season. Ben Stokes was also injured throughout the campaign, and Mukesh Chaudhary had been ruled out of the season alongside Simarjeet Singh.

    “It’s all about team spirit and every player knowing his role which is very well defined in our set up. Even a player of Ben Stokes’ stature despite his nature was brilliant around the group and the youngsters looked upto to him. This has been possible because of our captain," added the CSK CEO.

