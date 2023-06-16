MS Dhoni Captured In Uber-Cool Avatar With Friends, Fans Compare Him to Ranveer Singh; See Pic

Following the hectic schedule of the IPL, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is now unwinding with some quality time with friends at his Ranchi farmhouse. A CSK fan page dropped a glimpse of Dhoni’s day out at his Ranchi farmhouse on Instagram and the post soon went viral across other platforms as well. The photograph featured a smiling Dhoni posing with three friends with a lot of greeneries at the backdrop.

Besides other things, fans were quick to notice Dhoni’s funky, printed co-ord set in the photo and immediately brought out the reference to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is quite popular for wearing out-of-the-box outfits. Some users also anticipated the dress might be recommended by Dhoni’s former India teammate Hardik Pandya.

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Live Score Updates: Zak Crawley Propels England Past 100 Mark, Australia Eye Comeback

MS Dhoni with his friends at Ranchi - A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/bd3xEU0jxk— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2023

A fan said MS Dhoni’s uber-cool avatar could “give tough competition to Ranveer Singh” in terms of style statement.

Giving tough competition to @RanveerOfficial.— Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) June 16, 2023

Another fan pointed at MS Dhoni’s fun-filled post-retirement life, saying, “Once playing for Team India and now after retirement farming fruits and vegetables in his own 40-acre farm, MS Dhoni is living life king-size.”

Once playing for team India and now after retirement farming fruits and vegetables in his own 40acre farm. MSD is living life king size 🙂— Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) June 16, 2023

MS Dhoni’s simplicity and humble attitude touched the heart of a fan.

Simplicity ❣️— Sudhanshu Pandey (@Mrpandey7781) June 16, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Ranveer Singh to MS Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/IKS2EiHJYY— Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) June 16, 2023

Mahi bhai abse Hardik Pandya ko kyun follow karne lage https://t.co/WOG9OHeRQd— Debasish (@iamD_singha) June 16, 2023

He might be a good example. "Life is so much easier when you just mind your own business.”— Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) June 16, 2023

After the conclusion of IPL 2023, Dhoni flew off to Mumbai to take medical attention for a long-standing injury on his left knee. Dhoni now appears to be doing well, enjoying leisure with a few of his childhood buddies in his hometown.

ALSO READ| Rohit Sharma to Be Rested for West Indies Tour; Ajinkya Rahane Stand-in Captain?

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings edged past reigning champions Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final to win the IPL silverware. While the majority of fans predicted the IPL 2023 to be Dhoni’s final season, the legendary captain pledged to play another edition of the T20 tournament, only if his health condition permits. During the post-match conversation after the IPL final, Dhoni said it would be a “gift” for his fans as they showed overwhelming support throughout the campaign.

“Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after the IPL 2023 final.