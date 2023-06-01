MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery in Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni underwent successful knee surgery in the city of Mumbai days after he led his IPL side to an emphatic title victory over Gujarat Titans in the final of the 2023 edition of the T20 league.

Dhoni had revealed concerns regarding his left knee early on in the tournament but powered through it en route to clinching his fifth IPL title.

“Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and will be released in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," a source close to CSK management said.

Dhoni was also seen strapping his left knee heavily before walking out to bat throughout the tournament and a video of the same shared online garnered tens of thousands of views and wishes as the 41-year-old showed his determination to battle injury and come out victorious.

The final was supposed to be played on Sunday but was moved to the reserve day of Mondya due to heavy rains.

CSK won the toss and opted to field first as the Hardik Pandya-led side put up a big total of 214 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the Ahmedabad side with a brilliant 96-run knock off just 47 deliveries, while Wriddhiman Saha also brought up his half-century with a score of 54 off 39.

Orange Cap winner Shubman Gill made 39 runs, while Pandya remained unbeaten at 21.

It started to rain midway through the game and the game was cut short to 15 overs for CSK, with the target cut to 171.

CSK opened with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway as the New Zealand player, who has been in terrific form throughout the tournament scored 47 off 25 for the cause of CSK, while Gaikwad made 26 off 16.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu made quickfire contributions of 23 off 13 and 19 off 8, which proved crucial in the truncated version of the game.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja carried CSK over the line with 32 runs off 21 balls and a match-winning 15 off 6 deliveries respectively to help the Chennai-based side to their fifth IPL title.

(Quotes from PTI)