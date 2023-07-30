'Invasion of Privacy': Fans Divided on Viral Video of MS Dhoni Being Filmed by Flight Attendant; Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns heads wherever he goes, with fans always at the ready, with cameras, to capture an everlasting moment. The India cricket legend was recently caught on video by a few flight attendants.

In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen peacefully sleeping as his wife Sakshi sits next to him on a flight.

WATCH:

Cutest video on the Internet today #WhistlePodu #MSDhoni: karishma__6e pic.twitter.com/fOyRh1G079— WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 29, 2023

Some fans found it endearing but others were not quite happy at Dhoni’ privacy not being respected.

Um. This isn’t right— existential crisis (@Rohittssh) July 29, 2023

She’s invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong— Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) July 29, 2023

It’s a video of privacy invasion— Bheem (@TiredBhiim) July 29, 2023

Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air Hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy?— OD_User (@OD_userr) July 29, 2023

As a fan I also want to see more of him, but don’t want to interrupt in his personal space without his permission plz don’t do this assume some female celebrity in place of him!!— Ryotsu Kankichi (@ryotsu_asakusa) July 29, 2023

Sack the employee for breaching someone’s privacy @IndiGo6E— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 29, 2023

Another video has gone viral on social media in which where Dhoni’s wife Sakshi seems to be giving an update on the legendary captain’s recovery from the surgery.

“He is recovering. He is in rehab," Sakshi, who was attending the premier of the movie in Chennai, can be heard saying in the clip after being asked by fans about Dhoni’s knee.

“Mahi Bhai is recovering, he is in rehab".Waiting for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/0TCAtcPQvW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2023

MSD had undergone a knee surgery after winning IPL 2023 and is not expected back on the cricket field till around January-February.

With speculations swirling about his future and retirement plans, Dhoni though has been tight-lipped.