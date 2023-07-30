CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Invasion of Privacy': Fans Divided on Viral Video of MS Dhoni Being Filmed by Flight Attendant; Watch

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 07:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The flight attendant and MS Dhoni sleeping (Instagram)

The flight attendant and MS Dhoni sleeping (Instagram)

Internet was divided after MS Dhoni was filmed peacefully sleeping by a few flight attendants.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns heads wherever he goes, with fans always at the ready, with cameras, to capture an everlasting moment. The India cricket legend was recently caught on video by a few flight attendants.

In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen peacefully sleeping as his wife Sakshi sits next to him on a flight.

WATCH:

Some fans found it endearing but others were not quite happy at Dhoni’ privacy not being respected.

Another video has gone viral on social media in which where Dhoni’s wife Sakshi seems to be giving an update on the legendary captain’s recovery from the surgery.

“He is recovering. He is in rehab," Sakshi, who was attending the premier of the movie in Chennai, can be heard saying in the clip after being asked by fans about Dhoni’s knee.

MSD had undergone a knee surgery after winning IPL 2023 and is not expected back on the cricket field till around January-February.

With speculations swirling about his future and retirement plans, Dhoni though has been tight-lipped.

Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte.
  1. mahendra singh dhoni
  2. MS Dhoni
  3. Off The Field
