Not MS Dhoni! Virat Kohli Names GOATs of IPL, Reveals What He'd Beg, Borrow, Steal From CSK Skipper

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli sat down for an interesting interview with Jiocinema as he picked the G.O.A.Ts of IPL and surprise surprise, he didn’t choose MS Dhoni in his two-man shortlist. In a video shared by Jiocinema, Kohli revealed who he felt was the most underrated batter in the history of the lucrative league, and his favourite opponents in the IPL.

The most surprising pick perhaps was that Kohli didn’t name Dhoni among his list of IPL’s GOATs, instead, he went with his former teammate, AB de Villiers, as well as former Mumbai Indians legendary pacer Lasith Malinga.

“AB de Villiers and Lasith Malinga are the GOATs of IPL," replied Virat.

De Villiers scored 5,162 runs in 184 outings in IPL, cementing his legacy as one of the most legendary batsmen to play in the league. He was recently inducted into RCB’s Hall of Fame, alongside fellow legend Chris Gayle.

Malinga, on the other hand, won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians and is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 scalps to his name.

When quizzed about his favourite opponents which he likes to play against in IPL, Kohli said," Chennai Super Kings due to its big fan base. It is exciting."

When further quizzed about which three things he’d like to ‘beg, borrow and steal’ from MS Dhoni, Kohli remarked," his quadriceps, calves and composure."

Another interesting pick was Virat’s favourite shot in T20 cricket, he picked the pull shot, and not the cover drive which is perhaps synonymous with Kohli. He chose Ramp Shot as the most ridiculous since he said that he can’t play it himself.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old named Shane Watson as the greatest all-rounder in the history of IPL. When asked to choose the most underrated batter in IPL, Kohli went with Ambati Rayudu.

Moreover, when quizzed to pick one spinner among Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan in the shortest format, Virat opted for the latter.

When asked about his favourite IPL memory, the former RCB skipper replied, “My favourite moment in IPL history is RCB’s qualification (to playoffs) in 2016 IPL against Delhi."

