Wankhede Stadium Seat on Which MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup Winning Six Landed to be Named After Him

The iconic six MS Dhoni struck at the Wankhede Stadium that won India the 2011 ODI World Cup remains one of the abiding memories from the historic tournament. It was after a 28-year-long wait that India would lay their hands on the ODI world cup trophy as they beat Sri Lanka in the final.

Now, the Mumbai Cricket Association is set to immortalise the name MS Dhoni at the historic Wankhede. The seat on which the ball landed six landed is set to be named after the legendary cricketer who sealed India’s triumph with that shot.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the MCA on Monday decided to name the seat after Dhoni with the association hoping to inaugurate the memorial during the IPL 2023 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians this Saturday.

“The MCA took a decision today (Monday) to name a seat inside the stadium after MS Dhoni," MCA president Amol Kale was quoted as saying by the publication.

“The spot will be where his match-winning six landed against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. We will be requesting MS Dhoni to come to the stadium for the inauguration where he will also be presented with a memento,” Kale added.

In 2020, the then MCA member Ajinkya Naik had proposed the idea but it the Apex Council didn’t pass the decision. Wankhede Stadium has stands named after legendary India cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Merchant.

While this will be a first for India that a seat at a venue is being named after an athlete, the practice is quite common elswhere.

Former New Zealand allounder Grant Elliot has a seat at the Eden Park in Auckland named after him in honour of his iconic six off Dale Steyn that sealed his team’s passage to their first ever ODI World Cup final in 2015.

