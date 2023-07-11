'Was Adopted by Tamil Nadu', Says MS Dhoni on His Love for Chennai at LGM Trailer Launch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni released the trailer of his maiden production venture - LGM: Let’s Get Married - in Chennai on Monday. Dhoni was with his wife Sakshi at the event.

In fact, the Tamil-language movie is presented by Sakshi and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani with stars like Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay.

MS Dhoni, at the launch event, spoke about his connection with Tamil Nadu, saying that he has a special bond with the state. The veteran cricketer is the current of the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings since 2008 and has led CSK to five IPL titles.

When asked if he has ever taught ‘bad words’ in Tamil to his wife Sakshi.

“I didn’t teach any bad words to my wife. The reason is very simple, I don’t know bad words in Tamil,” MS Dhoni said.

“How many of you are married here? You all know who the boss of the house is then,” he added.

Talking about the film and its inception to finally being made, Dhoni said: “I can watch it with my daughter. She is eight and half years old, she will have questions, but can watch it… When Sakshi came up with the idea and explained everything. I said we are making it in Tamil and it’s destiny, which I believe in. My test debut happened in Chennai, my highest test score is in Chennai, when it comes to cricket a lot of things happened which I am proud of, it happened in Chennai. Not to forget, once IPL started in 2008, I was adopted by Tamil Nadu."

Dhoni turned heads as he turned up for the LGM trailer lunch. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain was spotted sporting a new look with a long beard and hair.

MSD had undergone knee surgery after winning IPL 2023 and is not expected back on the cricket field till around January-February. With speculations swirling about his future and retirement plans, MS Dhoni though has been tight-lipped.