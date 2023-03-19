'MS Dhoni Would Eat Butter Chicken But Without The Chicken': Robin Uthappa Reveals CSK Skipper's 'Weird' Eating Habits

Former India opener Robin Uthappa opened up on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s eating habits and recalled several incidents when he used to share the dressing room with the legendary wicketkeeper batter. Uthappa played with Dhoni both in the Indian cricket team and in IPL for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC tournaments - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy. The legendary wicketkeeper batter also maintained fitness over the years and he still looks extremely fit ahead of Indian Premier League 2023.

Uthappa suggested that Dhoni is a rigid person when it comes to eating as he shared some weird eating habits of the 41-year-old CSK skipper.

“We used to always eat together. We had a group: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Munaf (Patel), MS and me. We would order dal makhani, butter chicken, jeera aloo, gobi and rotis. But MS is a very rigid person when it comes to eating. He would eat butter chicken but without the chicken, only with the gravy! When he ate chicken, he wouldn’t eat the rotis. He is quite weird when it comes to eating,” said Uthappa in an episode of ‘My Time With Heroes’ titled ‘My Time With Dhoni ft. Uthappa’, available exclusively on JioCinema.

Uthappa joined CSK in IPL 2021 and played two seasons in the yellow outfit. The veteran opener recalled his chat with Dhoni after joining the Yellow Army.

“In the first season, I saw everyone in the squad calling him Mahi bhai. I went up to him and asked if I should call him Mahi bhai too. He dismissed it saying, call me what you want, it makes no difference. Please call me Mahi only,” he added.

The upcoming season of IPL is expected to be Dhoni’s last in the cash-rich league. The CSK skipper is training hard at the Chepauk Stadium to get back to his best as the team has to bounce back after a forgettable IPL 2022 where they finished ninth on the points table.

